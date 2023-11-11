PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Israel coach Alon Hazan wants his team to beat Kosovo in their delayed European Championship qualifying game on Sunday to bring “some happiness to our people.” It is the first soccer match for Israel since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and the ongoing war in Gaza. It had originally been scheduled for Oct. 15 but was postponed. The Group I match in Pristina is being held under tight security measures surrounding the Israeli team. Hazan and captain Eli Dasa said the team felt safe.

By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

