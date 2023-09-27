JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s internal security agency says it has arrested five Palestinians in a plot allegedly hatched in Iran to target and spy on senior Israeli politicians, including the country’s far-right national security minister. The Shin Bet security service alleged Wednesday that an Iranian security official living in neighboring Jordan had recruited three Palestinian men in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and another two Palestinian citizens of Israel to gather intelligence about several controversial Israeli politicians. Those included National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir — a firebrand Israeli settler leader who oversees the country’s police force in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government — as well as Yehuda Glick, a far-right Israeli activist and former member of parliament.

