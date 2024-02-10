GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military says it has discovered tunnels underneath the main headquarters of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City. It alleges that Hamas militants used the space as an electrical supply room. The unveiling of the tunnels marks the latest chapter in Israel’s campaign against the embattled agency, which it accuses of collaborating with Hamas. The army invited journalists to see the tunnels this week. It did not prove definitively that Hamas militants operated in the tunnels, but it did show that at least a portion of the tunnel ran underneath the facility’s courtyard. UNWRA says it had no knowledge of the facility and criticized the Israeli operation for destroying its campus.

