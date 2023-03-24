JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s attorney general has warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he violated the Supreme Court’s conflict of interest ruling, which barred him from direct involvement in his government’s divisive plans for a judicial overhaul. That’s according to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s letter Friday sharply criticizing his move. Netanyahu’s far-right government has barreled ahead with plans to weaken the Supreme Court despite massive protests from across Israeli society. On Thursday, just hours after his coalition passed a law that would protect the Israeli leader from being deemed unfit to rule because of his corruption trial and claims of a conflict of interest, Netanyahu defiantly pledged to proceed with the overhaul.

