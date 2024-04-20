RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza hospital officials say an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the territory’s southernmost city of Rafah has killed at least nine people, six of them children. The strike late Friday came as Israel pursues its nearly seven-month offensive against the Hamas militant group in Gaza. The war has led to a dramatic escalation of tensions in an already volatile Middle East. Rafah currently hosts more than half of Gaza’s total population of about 2.3 million people, most displaced by fighting elsewhere. The Israeli government says it intends to push a ground offensive into the city, where it says Hamas is currently holed up.

By MOHAMMAD JAHJOUH and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

