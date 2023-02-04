By MAJDI MOHAMMED

Associated Press

AQABAT JABR REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli army has raided a refugee camp near the Palestinian city of Jericho, besieging houses it said were being used as hideouts for Palestinian attackers and shooting at residents who opened fire. The fighting wounded six Palestinians, two seriously, said the Palestinian Health Ministry, and jolted a generally quiet oasis town that has seen less violence than other West Bank cities. The army said it entered the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp southwest of Jericho in the occupied West Bank on Saturday to search for suspects involved in a shooting attack last week at a nearby Israeli settlement.