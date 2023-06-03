JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli military says troops shot and killed a gunman in a shootout in southern Israel along the Egyptian border. It said Saturday that the assailant was in Israeli territory when he opened fire at troops. The soldiers returned fire, killing the gunman. In an earlier statement, the army said two people were wounded. Israel and Egypt signed a peace agreement in 1979 and maintain close security ties. Fighting along their shared border is rare. The incident reportedly took place around the Nitzana border crossing between Israel and Egypt. The crossing is located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the point where Israel’s border with Egypt and the Gaza Strip converge. It is used to import goods from Egypt destined for Israel or the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.