JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s national Holocaust memorial has criticized a new agreement renewing Israeli school trips to Poland, saying it recommends a number of “problematic sites” that distort history. Yad Vashem issued its statement weeks after Israel and Poland announced a breakthrough agreement meant to repair ties that had been badly damaged due to disagreements over how to remember Polish behavior during the Holocaust. Israeli youth trips to Poland had been one of the key points of contention. The agreement lists dozens of recommended sites for Israelis to visit in Poland. Yad Vashem did not say which ones are problematic. But historians have accused Poland of playing down Polish involvement in the killing of Jews by German forces during World War II.

By JOSEF FEDERMAN and VANESSA GERA Associated Press

