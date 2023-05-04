TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military says it has killed three Palestinians wanted in connection with a deadly attack against Israelis. The military says a fierce gunbattle erupted when the army entered the heart of the flashpoint occupied West Bank city of Nablus early Thursday. It says two of the men were alleged Hamas militants. The military says the men were behind an attack last month on a car near a Jewish West Bank settlement that killed a British-Israeli mother and two of her daughters. The bloodshed is the latest in a relentless wave of violence between the sides.

