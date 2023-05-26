JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says a Palestinian man has been shot and killed after infiltrating a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. In a statement, the military said the man tried to stab a resident and was shot by an armed civilian. It said the infiltration had set off an alarm and soldiers were scanning the area. Friday’s incident occurred as Jews were celebrating Shavuot, a festival marking the day that Jews believe the Torah was given to Moses on Mount Sinai. It was the latest in more than a year-long spate of violence in the West Bank. During that time, Israel has expanded near-nightly military raids throughout the area in response to an increase in Palestinian attacks.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.