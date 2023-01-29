JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have sealed up the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian attacker who killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue. It was one of several punitive measures approved by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet overnight. The move came following a deadly weekend in which seven Israelis were killed and five others wounded in two separate shootings in Jerusalem, in one of the bloodiest months in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem in several years. The measures threatened to further raise tensions and cast a cloud over a visit next week by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The shootings followed a deadly Israeli raid in the West Bank on Thursday that killed nine Palestinians, most of them militants.