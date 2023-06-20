JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank, the latest death in a surge of violence that has wracked the region. The Palestinian Health Ministry said late on Monday that 21-year-old Zakaria al-Zaoul was shot in the head in the town of Husan, west of Bethlehem. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said he was killed during clashes with the military. Israel and the Palestinians have been gripped by months of violence, focused mainly in the West Bank, where at least 126 Palestinians have been killed this year.

