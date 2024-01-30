JENIN, West Bank (AP) — Israeli undercover forces dressed as women and medical workers have stormed a hospital in the occupied West Bank, killing three Palestinian militants. The raid underscored the spillover of deadly violence to the territory during the war in Gaza. The Palestinian Health Ministry condemned Tuesday’s incursion on the Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin. The military said the militants were using the hospital as a hideout and that one was planning an attack. Meanwhile, Qatar, Egypt and the United States are working to strike a deal between Israel and Hamas that might lead to a pause in fighting and the release of hostages held in Gaza.

By AREF TUFAHA and MELANIE LIDMAN Associated Press

