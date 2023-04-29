TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis are protesting judicial overhaul proposals in the 17th weekly rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition. The demonstrations have been ongoing since the beginning of the year, and organizers plan to continue, despite Netanyahu delaying the changes last month. The leaders of the mass protests want the proposals scrapped altogether. “We are just getting started,” read a banner that demonstrators held at the main protest in Tel Aviv, Israel’s economic hub. Smaller demonstrations were reported in several parts of the country.

