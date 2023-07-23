TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is recovering in hospital after an emergency heart procedure as opposition to his government’s contentious judicial overhaul plan reached a fever pitch and unrest gripped the country. Netanyahu’s doctors said the heart pacemaker implantation went smoothly and that the prime minister felt fine. According to his office, he is expected to be discharged later in the day. But tensions are surging as lawmakers will begin a marathon debate Sunday morning over the first major piece of the overhaul, ahead of a vote in parliament enshrining it into law on Monday. Netanyahu’s hospitalization added another dizzying twist to an already dramatic series of events that are certain to shape Israel’s future.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.