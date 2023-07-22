Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says he is undergoing a procedure to receive a pacemaker. In a short statement released at 2 a.m. Sunday, Netanyahu’s office says Israel’s leader will be placed under sedation. A top deputy, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, is to stand in for him. The procedure comes one week after Netanyahu was hospitalized for what his office described as dehydration.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.