JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says he has been rushed to a hospital but that is in “good condition” as he undergoes a medical evaluation. The Israeli leader’s office said he was being treated on Saturday at Israel’s Sheba Hospital, near Tel Aviv. It gave no further details. Walla, a leading Israeli news site, quoted an official close to Netanyahu as saying he had fainted but was fully conscious at the hospital. The report could not immediately be confirmed. The 73-year-old Netanyahu is Israel’s longest serving leader. He has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office. His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December.

