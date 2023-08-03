JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has heard a petition against a law that protects Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from being removed from office over claims of a conflict of interest because of his ongoing corruption trial. A few dozen people protested outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on Thursday. Judges heard the petition by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel against a law passed in March that limits removing a prime minister from office to cases of medical and mental incapacitation. Critics say the law is tailor-made for Netanyahu and encourages corruption.

