POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State University Albion Center for Professional Development, housed in the College of Education, has partnered with Ed3 DAO to offer a suite of online professional development courses for K-12 educators nationwide.

Co-founded by two educators, Vriti Saraf & Michael Peck, Ed3 DAO is a global launchpad and community for educators who wish to seek innovation and reimagine education using modern technology. The Ed3 DAO courses will help educators leverage concepts and tools including artificial intelligence, decentralization and democratization, financial literacy, cyber ethicism, digital cultural sensitivity, and more in their classrooms.

“The goal of our courses is to equip educators with the knowledge and skills to navigate and illuminate the power of a decentralized web,” said Mike Peck, co-founder of Ed3 DAO. “Our courses will help bridge the gap between the traditional classroom and the digital frontier.”

The Ed3 DAO courses for the Albion Center will provide educators with the skills to skillfully use emerging technologies, including:

Using AI to increase a teacher’s productivity and creativity and to create personalized and differentiated learning experiences for students;

Teaching and learning in the metaverse; and

Adapting to a decentralized approach to education.

“The Albion Center is very excited for our partnership with Ed3 DAO. We anticipate these will be popular with educators across the country and the globe. With a rising demand in emerging technological applications for classrooms, this partnership will enable us to provide educators with relevant and applicable methods for enhancing learning,” said Gabriel Rodriguez, Executive Director of the Albion Center.

The Idaho State University Albion Center for Professional Development is committed to empowering educational professionals nationwide by providing exceptional and affordable courses at $55 per credit. With their expanding catalog of over 20 self-paced, online courses, educators have the flexibility to learn on their own schedule, fostering continuous professional growth while balancing personal and work obligations. The Albion Center has helped over 35,000 educators advance their careers nationwide. To learn more, visit isu.edu/albion.