POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – When Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee retires from the University at the end of the year, he will have checked off most of his top priorities.

Satterlee came to Idaho State in 2018, with goals of increasing enrollment, bettering the student experience, and improving campus culture. Five years later, the University has seen five straight semesters of enrollment increases, reversing a decade of declines, and retention rates have improved dramatically.

One of Satterlee’s proudest accomplishments is a turnaround in campus culture.

“It has been my goal to serve our Bengal community and support our team to truly move us forward to be the best version of ourselves,” Satterlee said. “I am excited about ISU and the direction in which we are moving. The growth that we have all made since my arrival is immeasurable. And it is not because of me. It is never one person. We did this. Together, we have accomplished so much.”

During his time leading Idaho State University, Satterlee also oversaw the reinstallation of the Red Hill ‘I’, improvements to Davis Field, numerous upgrades to ISU academic spaces, a renovation in Holt Arena and modernized student housing facilities, as well as the completion of the Idaho Central Credit Union Bengal Alumni Center.

“I am humbled by how much this work has meant to me personally. It has been a privilege and an honor to serve this state and to serve our students,” Satterlee said. “And I am beyond grateful to have been able to serve Idaho State University with our mission, a mission that resonates so deeply with me, and with a team that shows more dedication and grit than I could have ever imagined.”

All are invited to wish President Kevin Satterlee a fond farewell Thursday, Dec. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the ICCU Bengal Alumni Center. Remarks begin at 5 p.m.