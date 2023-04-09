POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State football team held another one of their spring practices on Saturday.

Under new head coach Cody Hawkins, the offense is looking a lot different in their play style in just the last few weeks.

Hawkins brings an air raid system to Pocatello, and during his last stop as the offensive coordinator at UC Davis, he helped lead an offense that produced the Big Sky’s leading passer and rusher, averaging almost 40 points per game in the Big Sky in 2022.

Both Hawkins and quarterback Hunter Hays believe they are improving every day.

“Today went well,” Hawkins said. “I thought the guys have continued to build. I always talk to guys about consistency being the true measure of a team, because this is college football. Everybody has guys who can play and everybody is going to flash. But to do it consistently is another thing. And I thought you saw that with having the delay in practice, so we had to go on Wednesday because of the snowstorm. We went Wednesday and had a great practice. Thursday was up and down. And today, I think you saw a little bit more consistency.”

“My role as a quarterback and I’m hoping to continue to be the starter, you got to be the leader on the team,” Hays said. “The guys got to look to you and trust you in all situations. When there’s two minutes left in the fourth quarter and we got to drive 80 yards to win, I want them to be able to look at me and say like, Oh, he’s got this, because he’s put in the work.”