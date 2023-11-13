POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Later this week, a Christmas tree tradition will also continue in Pocatello.

ISU kicks off its Festival of Trees on Wednesday at the Stephen’s Performing Arts Center.

The festival runs Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Proceeds will support the School District 25 Education Foundation, ISU student scholarships, the local Alzheimer’s Association, United Way of Southeastern Idaho and Make-A-Wish Idaho.

