POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State softball team took down Northern Colorado on Saturday 3-2 in eight innings.
Ava Brown came up clutch in extra innings, hitting a walk-off home run in the eight inning to give the Bengals the victory.
Next up for ISU is a road game at Utah Valley on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
