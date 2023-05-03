IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) – Idaho State University said goodbye to a special employee on Wednesday.

Cathy Gray, a librarian for the Idaho Falls campus, is retiring after 29 years.

Cathy has two Master’s degrees, including one in Library Science. She’s used them to help ISU students, faculty, and staff research a multitude of topics.

Helping students research has been Cathy’s favorite part of the job. “That’s the favorite part, is working with the students, helping them find information, making them think about what kind of sources they’re getting. I also get to teach a class about doing research and finding sources and deciding whether they’re credible or not.”

Cathy plans on keeping busy in retirement by helping serve meals to area homeless and providing retirees with free tax assistance.