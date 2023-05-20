POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Although Idaho’s universities will be raising tuition for the first time in four years, Idaho State University is using several programs and initiatives to help keep higher education affordable and accessible to Idaho students.

After holding tuition flat for three consecutive academic years, the Idaho State Board of Education approved increases in tuition and fees for the 2023/2024 academic year for each of the Idaho universities, including a 5% increase (approximately $400 per year) at Idaho State. Overall, Idaho currently has the 6th lowest in-state tuition in the country.

Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee told the Board Monday, due to inflation and other external factors, costs at the University have risen about 8%. With a 5% increase in tuition, ISU will fund the remaining deficit through strategic budget optimization efforts and reserve funds.

“Our goal is always to keep higher education accessible and affordable, and, although we were faced with the difficult decision to raise tuition, we remain committed to providing a quality education for all our students,” Satterlee said.

In recent years, Idaho State has put several programs in place to help students fund their education. Through ISU’s Tuition Lock program current students who are in good standing and have attended college continuously since their freshman year will not pay more tuition than they paid in their first semester of college.

ISU’s scholarship grid is also the most competitive in the state, with Idaho high school students who have earned a 4.0 unweighted GPA automatically receiving a $7,500 scholarship each year for four years. Through the tiered grid, students with a 3.0 GPA or higher automatically receive between $1,000 and $7,500 per year.

Recently, the University has also placed an increased emphasis on academic and advising efforts, as well as creating ISU Navigate, a program designed to link students with academic guidance. These programs are helping to streamline the pathway to a degree, ensuring students can finish their education a timely manner and at an overall lower cost

“We have seen first-hand that access to education changes the life trajectory of our students,” Satterlee said. “It is Idaho State University’s mission to provide that opportunity to Idaho students and their families.”