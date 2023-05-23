POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State University College of Education recently received a $1.1 million grant from the Idaho State Board of Education to help teachers and building administrators address the mathematical learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Eastern Idaho.

Angie Godfrey, Director and Mathematics Specialist for the Idaho Regional Mathematics Center in the College of Education, will lead the project which will provide Eastern Idaho math educators with learning opportunities and classroom coaching as they work to accelerate their students’ learning of mathematics.

“Our teachers are reporting larger gaps in their students’ mathematical understanding,” Godfrey said. “This program will address these gaps and equip teachers and administrators with the necessary tools and support to accelerate students’ math achievement. Our goal is to provide Eastern Idaho teachers with equitable access to high-quality instruction and assessment support to implement accelerated learning practice and recommendations”

Godfrey is joined by a team of experts including Angela Reece from Driggs and Carol Hicks from Pocatello, both of whom are math specialists and program developers, and Levi Jaynes, who is an administration support specialist from the Jefferson School District. Dr. Cory Bennett, Chair and Professor for the ISU Teaching and Educational Studies Department, will serve as the research advisor on the project.

The $1.1 million grant will provide job-embedded support for teachers, regional workshops, and administrative support to lead the changes.

“By providing funding for in person workshops and virtual access to additional training, this project will be able to impact the majority of Eastern Idaho teachers, and their students, regardless of geography,” Godfrey said.