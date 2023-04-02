POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – When swim meet director Steve Miner told Gary Campbell he should try out for Idaho State University’s swim team after seeing him swim at an intramural meet during Campbell’s freshmen year in 1968, Campbell was skeptical at best.

“Miner discovered where I lived and called regularly to encourage me to try out,” Campbell said. “I assured him that I was neither interested nor qualified. Miner re-found me that summer and again that fall. I resisted. Miner persisted.”

Miner made sure Campbell went to tryouts, going as far as to pick him up from his dorm in Redfield Hall, one block from Reed’s Gym where the tryouts were being held. After reluctantly getting in the pool, Campbell overexerted himself, couldn’t continue, and left the pool. While he was laying in the locker area, the Idaho State University Swim Team’s Assistant Coach, Jim Brik, went in to check on him.

“I told him I was leaving, and that I was only there at Miner’s insistence,” said Campbell. “I told him that I had tried, but this was all far beyond my capabilities. I was hoping he would just say ‘OK,’ but instead he said ‘If you leave, you’ll regret this for the rest of your life. You’ll always wonder.’ He expressed confidence in my eventual success and said, ‘You’ll make the team, and [you’ll] letter.’”

Still reluctant, Campbell put his swimsuit back on and reentered the pool area. “I peeked around the corner. Coach Brik had waited,” said Campbell. “He made certain I didn’t leave; which I had fully intended [to do].” Gradually, with training and encouragement from Brik and Miner, Campbell’s conditioning improved, and he kept pace with the team. Brik and Miner’s words proved prophetic – Campbell made the team and earned enough swim meet points to varsity letter.

During his sophomore year, Campbell worked at the Pocatello Regional Airport refueling airplanes to offset the cost of tuition. He arrived at Reed’s Gym the last day of spring registration in his greasy work clothes with all the money he had saved to register for his next semester of classes.

“I’d forgotten about that semester’s tuition increase. I emptied my wallet and was $10 short. The cashier’s table was closing, and I didn’t have my checkbook. In a panic, I looked for someone to lend me $10,” said Campbell. “I saw the [Idaho State University] Swimming and Diving Team’s Head Coach, Leo McKillip. I caught up with him, asked to borrow $10 and promised to repay him Monday. McKillip looked at me and said ‘Wait here.’”

Campbell watched as McKillip walked into the glass enclosed office of Idaho State University’s Director of Athletics, Dubby Holt. The two men began talking. When Holt shook his head, no, McKillip shut the office door and the two men began arguing with raised voices. “I heard McKillip yell, ‘I don’t want to lose this man,’” said Campbell. “Then, Holt pulled and signed something from his desk drawer and handed it to McKillip.”

The ‘something’ Holt had pulled from his desk was a paid tuition voucher.

“McKillip emerged from Holt’s office, handed me [the] voucher and shook my hand,” said Campbell. “He said, ‘You’ve earned this. One of these will be waiting for you at the cashier’s table every semester you’re on the team. See you Monday.’ As McKillip walked away, I was literally moved to tears. That spring, I received my Idaho State University letter jacket. I proudly wore it year-round, regardless of season or high temperatures. For decades, in memory of and just in case, I carried a folded $10 bill hidden within an inside flap of my wallet. Over time, that $10 bill became a folded $20. Then two folded $20s.”

Campbell contributes Miner, Brik and McKillip’s encouragement of and confidence in him to be a “cornerstone” of who he is today. In appreciation of the three men, Campbell and his wife, Susan, have established the Gary D. and Susan G. Campbell Walk-On Athlete Scholarship Endowment.

“Miner and Brik were both walk-on athletes as well,” said Campbell. “It’s my hope that this scholarship will financially assist walk-on, diamond-in-the-rough athletes with opportunities to participate, learn, grow, prosper and give back to their communities.”

While both Gary and Susan are graduates from the Idaho State University College of Business, this scholarship will be available to support any Idaho State University walk-on athlete in good academic standing.

“This gift from the Campbells is especially meaningful,” said Pauline Thiros, Director of Athletics at Idaho State University. “We invest in our walk-on student athletes in the same manner as every student athlete on a scholarship, and they contribute at high levels to our programs. We could not be successful if not for students who take a leap of faith to become Bengals. I want them to know that as they grow and excel, there is a mechanism which allows our department the means to reward their effort. [This will be] a special way to inspire and support student-athletes who choose Idaho State as the place where they can achieve their aspirations. As a former walk-on, this resonates deeply with me, and Bengal Athletics could not be more appreciative of this investment.”