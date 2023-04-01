POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-The nationally-ranked Idaho State Debate Team will host their spring Public Debate Tuesday, April 11, at 6pm in the Wood River Room at the Pond Student Union. This biannual event will argue “Resolved, Artificial Intelligence poses a threat to Academic Integrity.”

“Our coaches say this is probably the most important and controversial topic we’ve rolled out for Public argument in a really long time,” said Ashley Helm, interim President of the squad.

Faculty, staff, students, and members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend. The audience will participate in voting on the matter before and after the arguments and also in the “grand cross examination” which will entertain questions from anyone attending.

Student speakers representing the affirmative and negative sides of the topic will be joined by faculty who will frame the main challenges of the issue and set the framework of the round, as well as assist in answering audience questions.

Seasonal exhibitions typically run 90 minutes. There is no charge. For those interested who are not able to come to campus, online viewing will be available on the Idaho State University Rupp Debate Society facebook page.