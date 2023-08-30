POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Demonstrating the power of community collaboration, Idaho State University has exceeded its $20 million scholarship goal set two years ago, raising over $24 million in support of student success.

“More than 83% of our students qualify for financial aid. We owe it to our students to break down financial barriers to earning a college education,” ISU President Kevin Satterlee said.

Dedicated to fostering accessible higher education, the two-year campaign led to the establishment of 112 new endowments and 52 annual scholarships. This support will directly benefit tens of thousands of Bengal students in perpetuity.

“Thanks to [this campaign], finances will not be holding me back from my dreams or my career goals. I will be the first one in my family to graduate from university, and I will be going on to do great things,” said Yarely Rodriguez, a member of the Class of 2024.

Encompassing 4,103 donors and an astounding 26,000 gifts dedicated to enhancing student achievement, the campaign has demonstrated the collective impact of unified effort.

“This scholarship campaign showcases the unity of our Bengal supporters as they craft their legacy and contribute to nurturing the next generation of leaders,” said Cathy Wooton, vice president of university advancement. “These generous donors empower thousands of students, enabling them to discover their voices and achieve their dreams.”

The culmination of this endeavor will be celebrated at the President’s Tailgate on Nov. 4. The event will welcome scholarship recipients, their families and donors.