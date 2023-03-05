POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University is celebrating P-12 educators nationwide by providing them with a free $200 credit that can be used towards professional development courses offered through the ISU Albion Center for Professional Development.

This credit can be applied toward any of the 100% online, self-paced courses that include topics such as English/literacy, leadership, mathematics, mental health, physical education and sociology.

Albion Center courses are offered at $55/credit for graduate level, non-degree, semester credits. More than 15,000 educators across the United States in 2021 took advantage of the Albion Center’s flexible and affordable professional development courses that helped them learn new skills, renew their certifications, and advance in their careers.

All P-12 educators are invited to learn more and create a free account by going to isu.edu/200. Once their account has been created, a $200 credit will be automatically added. Educators that have already taken professional development courses with the Albion Center in the past automatically received a $200 credit in their Albion Center account on March 1, 2023.

To learn more about the ISU Albion Center for Professional Development, visit isu.edu/200. This offer is only available until December 31, 2023.