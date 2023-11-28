MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Matteo Garrone’s migration odyssey “Io Capitano” played at the Marrakech International Film Festival this weekend, returning to the country where pivotal scenes were shot. Garrone said in an interview with The Associated Press that he hopes the film’s narrative journey will make the stories of migrants accessible to audiences long used to news coverage and political debates in Italy and Europe at large. Many scenes depicting the journey of Senegalese cousins through Niger and Libya were shot in Morocco, and migrants there helped to hone the script.

