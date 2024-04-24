ROME (AP) — Italy’s Ministry of Culture has banned art loans to the Minneapolis Institute of Art in the United States following a long-running dispute over an ancient marble statue believed to have been looted from Italy almost a half-century ago. The dispute began in March 2022 when an Italian court ruled that the museum was irregularly in possession of the Stabiae Doriforo. The statue is a Roman-era copy of The Doryphoros of Polykleitos which is an ancient Greek sculpture. Italian prosecutors say the statue was believed to have been looted from Italy in the 1970s. A spokesman for Italy’s Culture Ministry confirmed the ban on Wednesday. The museum says it has always acts “responsibly and proactively” with respect to claims related to its collection.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.