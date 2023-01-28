By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Italy’s prime minister has arrived in Libya for talks with officials from the country’s west-based government that will focus on energy and migration. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni landed in the capital, Tripoli, on Saturday amid tight security. Her office says she is accompanied by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. Libya is the third northern African country that Meloni has visited over the last two weeks as she seeks to secure new supplies of natural gas to replace Russian energy. She is set to hold talks with Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, who heads one of Libya’s rival administrations, based in Tripoli.