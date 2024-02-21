OVID, Idaho (KIFI) – Beginning Thursday, the Idaho Transportation Department will start replacement of the concrete approach slabs on the US-89 bridge near Ovid.

This is follow-up to recent pothole repairs done last month.

Single lane closures will be in place while work is being done.

The project will take until the end of March to complete.

As temperatures increase, the frozen base underneath the road thaws and becomes saturated with water. This creates a weaker section below the pavement that can lead to potholes and cracks.

In the coming months ITD crews will be working on potholes throughout the state. Drivers should watch for crews on roadways and move over.