POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is joining with states across the country for National Work Zone Awareness Week.

From April 15-19, the ITD is raising awareness for the start of construction season and encourage safe driving through work zones.

“Driving cautiously in highway work zones helps families,” said ITD’s Chief Deputy/Chief Operations Officer Dan McElhinney. “Travelers, workers and their family members benefit when we reduce crash risks by safely driving with awareness. Employees are focused on road or bridge tasks to help improve the quality of life for Idahoans, and driver alertness near road work is how we help them. We encourage being an engaged driver to keep everyone work zone safe and for all of us to get home each day.”

Driving engaged, free from distractions and actively scanning the road ahead, is extra important in work zones due to narrowed lanes, traffic pattern shifts, and uneven road surfaces.

What many people fail to recognize is most people killed in work zone crashes are drivers and passengers. Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS) data shows that from 2018-2022 there were 3,315 crashes in work zones in Idaho. During that period there 32 people were killed, all of them were in vehicles.

“When you’re behind the wheel of a vehicle, it is essential to remember that the workers in construction zones have families and friends who love them, and they have entire lives they’re living too,” said the Idaho Association of General Contractors in a statement. “Driving recklessly is selfish, and we all must do our part to ensure the safety of the hardworking members of our community out on the roads.”

In Southeast Idaho there are several construction zones ongoing or planned to start this summer. Drivers should be aware of the following areas:

System Interchange in Pocatello.

Snake River bridges at Blackfoot.

Blackfoot Exit 93 to Exit 98 Northbound lanes paving

Inkom South Interchange to Portneuf Interchange paving

Advice for drivers as work zone season begins across the state: