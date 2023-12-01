IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — With winter storms forecasted throughout the weekend, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) wants to remind drivers to share the road with snowplows.

Snowplows push snow off the road and deploy a variety of salt products to keep roadways bare and wet most of the time during storms. Drivers also need to do their part to keep everyone safe on the road.

Aside from leaving early and using caution when driving in the snow, here are five tips to help share the road with snowplows:

Don’t crowd the plow. Stay back at least 50 feet.

A snowplow has a 12-foot front plow and 10-foot wing plow and takes up the entire lane and shoulder. Don’t crowd the centerline.

The safest spot is behind the plow. Only pass when safe to do so.

Never pass on the right.

Before traveling, check 511.idaho.gov for road conditions that are updated 24/7.

“Snowplows travel at reduced speeds. They also pull over or turn around often, so be patient and stay behind the plow,” Traffic Operations Engineer Bryan Young said.

While operators work in the worst weather, often the biggest threat to their safety is other drivers. Last winter, 17 plows were hit in Idaho.

For updates on traffic impacts on state highways and interstates, drivers should check 511.idaho.gov before traveling.