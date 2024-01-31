BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – When you think of where to reduce plastic waste, the Idaho Transportation Department may not be the place that comes to mind.

However, the agency is doing its part to reduce plastic waste by eliminating traditional netting.

The netting keeps dirt piles in place and river banks from eroding during construction projects but are often left behind after the job is done.

Since they are not bio-degradable, they seep into the soil making it harder for new plant life to grow.

Animals can also get stuck or injured in these nets.

“The other thing it can happen is that those those nets end up in the water and can start to get, you know, tucked into our lakes and streams. And that becomes a literal fish net at that point,” Alissa Salmore said.

Transportation departments are switching to environmentally friendly solutions like bio-degradable netting that does not harm or entangle wildlife.

It decomposes in the amount of time it takes the department to finish the job.