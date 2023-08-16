By Whitney Wild, CNN

(CNN) — Articles that authorities seized during a police raid on a Kansas newspaper office will be returned, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Wednesday.

The paper’s co-owner and publisher, Eric Meyer, has said he believes Friday’s raid in Marion – about 60 miles north of Wichita – was prompted by a story published Wednesday about a local business owner, while authorities countered they are investigating what they called “identity theft” in a search warrant.

Computers, cell phones and other materials were seized during the raid at the Marion County Record, Meyer confirmed to CNN.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation plans to continue its investigation “independently,” it said in the statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

