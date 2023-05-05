ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – In court Friday, we learned more from the FBI about the text conversations and the affair between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell leading up to the death of Charles Vallow.

Special Agent Doug Hart of the FBI joined the search for JJ Vallow in November 2019. He was one of the officers who located JJ’s grave on Chad Daybell’s property.

“We searched the entire property, but we knew that on September 23, 2019, that Alex Cox’s cell phone had been located in that area for a period of time,” said Hart.

Hart says he noticed a difference in the sod which alerted him the ground had been recently disturbed.

“Once we lifted the sod away, we saw that a board and some rocks were placed over JJ’s body,” Hart said.

Ultimately they discovered JJ’s body underneath the debris, which led Agent Hart to further investigate Chad and Lori Daybell.

As part of his investigation, he gained access to Lori’s I-cloud accounts; Lollytime@Icloud.com and Lori4style@Icloud.com.

Among the account records were steamy text messages between Chad and Lori, including sections of “the James and Elaina story”; A mock scriptural fantasy romance novel Chad wrote based on the two of them.

Hart says he included these sections in the I-cloud records to illustrate the nature of the couple’s affair.

He says, “After the affair began there began to be communications regarding the deaths of Charles Vallow, Tammy Daybell, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.”

Agent Hart revealed that in Lori and Chad’s communications, they characterized their alleged victims as obstacles.

In one example, Lori contacts her niece Melani Boudreaux on the evening of July 9, 2019; 36 hours before Charles Vallow is killed.

“They have an elaborate plan, I’ll call you soon.” Lori writes.

Melani responds, “I could take all the babies with and drive? And take our stuff.”

Lori writes back, “You can’t go at all, we both need to stay here and defend ourselves…It’s coming to a head, this week will change everything.”

Another notable text Lori writes to Alex Cox, “Thank you for standing by me. It’s all coming to a head this week. I will be like Nephi I am told. And so will you.”

Hart points out the significance as Nephi was a scriptural prophet in the Book of Mormon commanded to slay a wicked man to get golden records.

Hart mentioned Lori’s texts to Charles Vallow’s sons after his death. The sons were trying to get answers from Lori on his death and what was happening.

Agent Hart says he found no signs of regret or sorrow in any of the text messages following Charles’ death.

The trial is scheduled to continue on Monday.