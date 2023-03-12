By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

NEPTUNE, N.J. (AP) — Coastal communities around the world are adding a tropical twist to shoreline protection, courtesy of the humble coconut. From the sands of the Jersey Shore to the islands of Indonesia, strands of coconut husk made into mats or rolled into logs are being incorporated into shoreline protection projects. Often used in conjunction with other measures, the coconut husk is seen as a cost-effective, readily available sustainable option. This is particularly true in developing countries, but the material is also popular in wealthy nations. One such project is being installed along an eroded river bank in Neptune, New Jersey, about a mile from the ocean.