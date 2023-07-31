JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – After teaching for a number of years, Leah Dow-Sanchez took the dive and opened her mobile restaurant Down Home Eats.

Dow-Sanchez originally went to school to become a chef and eventually became a teacher. Now as a full-time chef, she is a quarter-finalist in a competition that is hosted by the James Beard Foundation.

The James Beard Foundation is an organization that strives to support people behind America’s food culture. The competition they host highlights chefs moving forward in America’s food culture.

Dow-Sanchez shares it’s been through her hard work that she’s made it this far. After starting to compete in May.

“I’m currently in seventh place as a quarterfinalist. Next week begins the semifinals. And in two and a half weeks from today, somebody will win $25,000. So I’ve worked very hard to get this far, and I’m super proud of Down Home Eats and what we offer and everything that I provide for the community that I live in,” Dow-Sanchez said.

The competition isn’t aired on TV, but it still is a nationwide competition.

“It’s only based on people’s votes and donations to the James Beard Foundation. But in that same act, it is extremely stressful because when people are eating your food, if they don’t like it, they’re not going to vote for you or continue to vote for you,” Dow-Sanchez said.

Dow-Sanchez says she is happy to see how the Jackson community has rallied behind her and helped her to make it this far.

“At all of the events that I’m at the exposure events, I have a poster or little poster with a QR code. So that when people come up, I can say, Hey, when you eat that and you love it, come back and vote for me because I’m in a competition for $25,000. And that really gets people like, Oh, I’ll vote right now. And so it’s just that call to action.”

Dow-Sanchezsaid for her to continue competing and making it forward in the Favorite Chef Competition.

“I’ve gotten a lot of votes from anonymous people that I don’t even know which is exactly how this competition is going to go. And it’s exactly how Jackson and the surrounding community work. It’s just it’s it takes a village. And this is definitely that time that I need my village to support me.”

Dow-Sanchez says if she ends up winning the $25,000 from the competition she will end up hosting a party in Jackson Town Square and take a short vacation with her family.

You can find her pink tent every Saturday at the town Farmer’s Market at the square from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and at the Wednesday People’s Market. You can vote for Leah and the Down Home Eats Restaurant by donating to the James Beard Foundation in her name.