BAKHMUT, Ukraine (KIFI) – A retired U.S. Marine who lived in Jackson Hole in early 2000 working as a ski instructor at several mountain resorts was killed doing humanitarian work in Ukraine Thursday.

According to CBS News, Pete Reed is a former U.S. Marine Corps rifleman who served for two deployments in Afghanistan.

“He was evacuating citizens and responding to those wounded when his ambulance was shelled,” his wife Alex Kay Potter said in a Facebook post.

Andrew Lustig, the founder and president of Global Outreach Doctors USA, said Reed was working with them as the Director for Ukraine.

“Pete was actively aiding in the evacuation of Ukrainian civilians when his evacuation vehicle was hit with a reported missile in Bakhmut, Ukraine on Thursday,” Lustig said in a statement. “…Pete’s death underscores the devastation war has on innocent civilians, and highlights the importance of humanitarian and medical aid for affected communities. we are committed to carrying out this work around the world in honor of Pete.”

The City of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine, has been the focus of intense fighting in recent weeks.