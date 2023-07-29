By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Jamaica earned a historic first-ever Women’s World Cup win on Saturday, defeating Panama 1-0 following a goal from captain Allyson Swaby.

It has been a groundbreaking tournament for the Reggae Girlz with a draw against France in their opening match yielding a first point at a Women’s World Cup and, suddenly, they can seriously contemplate reaching the knockout stages for the first time too, with this victory lifting them to joint top of their group alongside France.

It was a scoreless opening half, one where the history at stake for both teams – Panama was seeking a first World Cup win too – was palpable as Jamaica fired shot after shot over the crossbar and Panama seemed content to play out from the back.

Eventually, however, Jamaica’s dominance told and Swaby latched onto a corner in the 56th minute, her header finding the back of the net and proving the difference between the two teams.

More to follow…

