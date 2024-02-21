WASHINGTON (AP) — James Biden has arrived for a private interview on Capitol Hill as part of House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into his brother, President Joe Biden. The younger Biden’s meeting Wednesday is the latest in a series of interviews that GOP lawmakers have conducted recently as they seek to rebuild momentum for an impeachment process that has stalled in recent months as criticism has grown over the lack of evidence directly related to the president. The investigation was undercut again last week when an FBI informant who claimed there was a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving the president, his son Hunter, and a Ukrainian energy company was charged with fabricating the story.

