WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say they found two guns, 400 rounds of ammunition as well as a machete in the van of a man arrested near former President Barack Obama’s Washington home on charges in the U.S. Capitol riot. Taylor Taranto was arrested Thursday after being spotted a few blocks from the former president’s home and chased by U.S. Secret Service agents. Court documents unsealed Friday show Taranto is charged with four misdemeanors related to the Capitol attack, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. An email seeking comment was sent to Taranto’s attorney on Friday.

