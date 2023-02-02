By PAUL WISEMAN

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy has an unusual problem: The job market looks too strong — at least to the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve. Companies are still seeking more workers and hanging tightly onto the ones they have. Putting aside some high-profile layoffs at big tech companies, most workers are enjoying an unusual level of job security. Employers have added at least 200,000 jobs every month for 24 straight months — the longest such streak in records dating to 1939. Economists think that the streak ended last month, if just barely. They have forecast that the government will report Friday that the economy added 185,000 jobs in January, a slower though still-solid gain.