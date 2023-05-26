TOKYO (AP) — Japan has approved additional sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine, including freezing the assets of dozens of individuals and groups and banning exports to Russian military-related organizations. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that the Cabinet’s approval Thursday shows that Japan is in step with the rest of the Group of Seven countries that agreed during their summit last week in Hiroshima to strengthen Russia sanctions. Matsuno also condemned the signing of a deal between Russia and Belarus on Thursday formalizing the deployment of Moscow’s tactical nuclear weapons in its ally’s territory as a move that “further escalate tensions.”

