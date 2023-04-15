TOKYO (AP) — Takeshi Kitano’s new film, premiering at the Cannes Film Festival next month, is a samurai story without heroes, mercilessly portraying human greed, betrayal and cruelty. Kitano, awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival for his “Hana-Bi” in 1997, wanted to make a different kind of period piece in “Kubi,” or “neck,” a reference to traditional Japanese beheadings. The story features a 16th-century feud centered around Oda Nobunaga, a powerful warlord _ well known in Japan but not as familiar for overseas audiences. But the Shakespearean intrigues are familiar enough. The battle scenes evoke Akira Kurosawa classics like “Seven Samurai.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.