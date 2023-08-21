TOKYO (AP) — Japanese government officials sought understanding from fisheries groups for the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea and pledged to support their livelihoods throughout a process that will take decades. Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura met with the head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives and promised that the government is doing everything it can to ensure the safety of the release and will work to protect the industry’s reputation. The fisheries official said some members of the group have gained some confidence in the safety, signaling an easing of their position. A date for the release may be set at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday.

