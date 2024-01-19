TOKYO (AP) — Japan hopes to make the world’s first “pinpoint landing” on the moon, joining a modern push for lunar contact with roots in the Cold War-era competition between the United States and Soviet Union. Japan’s attempt early Saturday to bring down its lander at a precise location follows the April failure of a Japanese company’s spacecraft that apparently crashed while attempting to land on the moon. As Japan and others look to enter a club so far occupied by only the United States, the Soviet Union, India and China, victory means international scientific and diplomatic accolades and potential domestic political gains. Failure means a very expensive, and public, embarrassment.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.